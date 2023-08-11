Transfer news: Tottenham agree fee with Bayern Munich for Harry Kane, Liverpool win Moises Caicedo race, Premier League star wants to join Man City and more

Good morning and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for this round-up, ad-free and straight to your inbox, as well as exclusive columns from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson, Christian Falk and Neil Jones!

Today’s top stories:

Tottenham have accepted Bayern Munich’s latest offer for Harry Kane

Liverpool are set to break the British transfer record for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

ICYMI – Jonathan Johnson’s latest column

AFC Bournemouth

Alex Scott has joined Bournemouth from Bristol City as part of a £25m deal with add-ons included.

has joined Bournemouth from Bristol City as part of a £25m deal with add-ons included. Max Aarons has completed his transfer to Bournemouth from Norwich City for £7m plus add-ons.

Ajax

Edson Álvarez has left Ajax to join West Ham for €38m, which can reach €41m with add-ons.

has left Ajax to join West Ham for €38m, which can reach €41m with add-ons. Stade de Reims are set to sign Ajax’s Mo Daramy on a permanent transfer — €17m package add-ons included – deal also includes a sell-on clause for Ajax.

AS Monaco

Denis Zakaria will join AS Monaco from Juventus after a fee of €20m plus an important sell-on clause was agreed between the clubs.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s Aaron Ramsey is close to joining Burnley. A deal is in place for £14m plus add-ons.

is close to joining Burnley. A deal is in place for £14m plus add-ons. Aston Villa are pushing to sign Galatasaray’s Nicoló Zaniolo after Emi Buendía suffered an ACL injury during training this week. Villa’s offer to the Turkish side will be for a loan deal with an option-to-buy clause.

Barcelona

Neymar Jr and Paris Saint-Germain are working to find the best solution to part ways this summer. The player has proposals from Al Hilal and MLS. Barcelona also have to decide whether they want to try and bring their former player back.

and Paris Saint-Germain are working to find the best solution to part ways this summer. The player has proposals from Al Hilal and MLS. Barcelona also have to decide whether they want to try and bring their former player back. Ousmane Dembélé has completed his medical tests as a new PSG player — he’s set to be unveiled by the end of the week.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham for Harry Kane with a package worth more than €100m accepted by the Premier League club. The player has been given permission to travel to Germany to complete his medical tests ahead of transfer to Bayern. The Bundesliga club are confident the deal will be done by Friday.

with a package worth more than €100m accepted by the Premier League club. The player has been given permission to travel to Germany to complete his medical tests ahead of transfer to Bayern. The Bundesliga club are confident the deal will be done by Friday. Benjamin Pavard is open to leaving Bayern Munich this summer and is keen on a Manchester United move. United manager Erik ten Hag will decide soon between Pavard and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Brighton

Liverpool have submitted their official bid for Moisés Caicedo in the early hours of Friday morning and Brighton are set to accept. The offer is a fee of around £110m – a new record for a British transfer. Caicedo will become a Liverpool player on Friday if all goes to plan.

Burnley

Aston Villa’s Aaron Ramsey is close to joining Burnley. A deal is in place for £14m plus add-ons.

Chelsea

Liverpool submitted their official bid for Moisés Caicedo in the early hours of Friday morning and Brighton are set to accept. The offer is a fee of around £110m – a new record for a British transfer. Caicedo will become a Liverpool player on Friday if all goes to plan. Chelsea miss out on their long-term target and will now move on to other players.

in the early hours of Friday morning and Brighton are set to accept. The offer is a fee of around £110m – a new record for a British transfer. Caicedo will become a Liverpool player on Friday if all goes to plan. Chelsea miss out on their long-term target and will now move on to other players. Tyler Adams is set to join Chelsea after the relegation clause worth £20m in his Leeds contract was activated on Thursday. Personal terms have been agreed and medical was completed on Thursday.

is set to join Chelsea after the relegation clause worth £20m in his Leeds contract was activated on Thursday. Personal terms have been agreed and medical was completed on Thursday. Santos’ Deivid Washington will travel to England at the end of the week in order to complete his move to Chelsea.

Espanyol

Mallorca are closing in on a €8m deal to sign Spanish midfielder Sergi Darder from Espanyol.

Everton

Willy Gnonto wants to move from Leeds to Everton before the transfer window shuts. An agreement on personal terms has already been agreed with a five-year deal offered.

wants to move from Leeds to Everton before the transfer window shuts. An agreement on personal terms has already been agreed with a five-year deal offered. Everton have completed a deal for Sporting CP’s Youssef Chermiti.

Juventus

Denis Zakaria will join AS Monaco from Juventus after a fee of €20m plus an important sell-on clause was agreed between the clubs.

Leeds United

Tyler Adams is set to join Chelsea after the relegation clause worth £20m in his Leeds contract was activated on Thursday. Personal terms have been agreed and medical was completed on Thursday.

is set to join Chelsea after the relegation clause worth £20m in his Leeds contract was activated on Thursday. Personal terms have been agreed and medical was completed on Thursday. Willy Gnonto wants to move from Leeds to Everton before the transfer window shuts. An agreement on personal terms has already been agreed with a five-year deal offered.

Liverpool

Liverpool have submitted their official bid for Moisés Caicedo in the early hours of Friday morning and Brighton are set to accept. The offer is a fee of around £110m – a new record for a British transfer. Caicedo will become a Liverpool player on Friday if all goes to plan.

Thiago Alcantara is not in talks with Al Ahli over a move. The player is fully focused on Liverpool this season.

Manchester City

Lucas Paquetá wants to join Manchester City after their initial verbal approach for £70m was rejected. Negotiations will continue as City are set to bid again.

Manchester United

Fred is set to leave Man United and join Fenerbahçe after an agreement was reached over a €15m transfer. The player has agreed personal terms with the Turkish club and will travel for medical tests soon.

is set to leave Man United and join Fenerbahçe after an agreement was reached over a €15m transfer. The player has agreed personal terms with the Turkish club and will travel for medical tests soon. Rasmus Højlund will become Man United’s new number 17 after the Fred deal is complete.

will become Man United’s new number 17 after the Fred deal is complete. Benjamin Pavard is open to leaving Bayern Munich this summer and is keen on a Manchester United move. United manager Erik ten Hag will decide soon between Pavard and Jean-Clair Todibo – Jonathan Johnson has more info on Todibo.

is open to leaving Bayern Munich this summer and is keen on a Manchester United move. United manager Erik ten Hag will decide soon between Pavard and – Jonathan Johnson has more info on Todibo. Bayer Leverkusen have signed Matěj Kovář from Man United on a permanent deal. The fee for the goalkeeper will be €9m.

Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar Jr and Paris Saint-Germain are working to find the best solution to part ways this summer. The player has proposals from Al Hilal and MLS. Barcelona also have to decide whether they want to try and bring their former player back.

Kylian Mbappe’s situation at PSG won’t change until the transfer window is shut – French football expert has more here.

situation at PSG won’t change until the transfer window is shut – French football expert has more here. Ousmane Dembélé has completed his medical tests as a new PSG player — he’s set to be unveiled by the end of the week.

has completed his medical tests as a new PSG player — he’s set to be unveiled by the end of the week. Galatasaray are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for Leandro Paredes. €6m fee but no agreement yet with the player. Talks are ongoing with Roma also interested.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are prepared to enter the transfer market for a new goalkeeper after Thibaut Courtois injured his ACL.

Roma

Roma have had contact with Leandro Paredes over a move but Galatasaray are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the midfielder. €6m fee but no agreement yet with the player – talks are ongoing.

Southampton

Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse arrived in London on Thursday night ahead of his medical on Friday. An agreement has already been reached between the two clubs.

Tottenham

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham for Harry Kane with a package worth more than €100m accepted by the Premier League club. The player has been given permission to travel to Germany to complete his medical tests ahead of his transfer to Bayern. The Bundesliga club are confident the deal will be done by Friday.

with a package worth more than €100m accepted by the Premier League club. The player has been given permission to travel to Germany to complete his medical tests ahead of his transfer to Bayern. The Bundesliga club are confident the deal will be done by Friday. Lille’s Jonathan David would be a great replacement for Harry Kane at Tottenham – Jonathan Johnson has more here.

West Ham