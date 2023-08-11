Video: Debut hat-trick for former Liverpool man Firmino

Things really couldn’t have gone any better from Roberto Firmino on his debut for Al Ahli.

The former Liverpool front man made sure of the win for his new Saudi Pro League side by scoring a wonderful hat-trick.

He had already scored two, including a superb effort after Allan Saint-Maximin and Riyad Mahrez had combined to set him up, and his third goal, like the two in the first half, were greeted by an astonishing noise from the stands.

If he continues as he’s started, he’ll quickly become as popular in Saudi as he was on the red half of Merseyside.

