Video: Erling Haaland opens his and Man City’s Premier League account after just three minutes

It didn’t take Erling Haaland long to find the back of the net against Burnley, the towering Norwegian scoring for Man City after just three minutes of the new Premier League season.

An electric atmosphere at Turf Moor greeted the players, and the urgency in the opening exchanges match the fervour in the stands.

Despite being surrounded by four Burnley defenders, Haaland was still the quickest to react to a knockdown, and he silenced the home support in the process.

