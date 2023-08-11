Video: Firmino at the double as he opens Saudi campaign in style

It took former Liverpool marksman, Roberto Firmino, barely six minutes to open his account for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli.

Expertly guiding a cross in from the right home, the player flashed his trademark smile as he celebrated with his new team-mates and sent the entire stadium into ecstasy.

Not long afterwards, a pinpoint delivery from fellow new boy, Riyad Mahrez, found the Brazilian at the back post to make it two.

Not a bad way to introduce yourself!

Pictures from the Saudi Pro League