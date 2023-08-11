Video: Rodri all alone and able to tuck home Man City’s third at Burnley

As the first game of the new Premier League season was heading towards the business end at Turf Moor, Burnley’s inability to deal with set pieces was shown up again as Rodri fired home a third for Man City.

A free-kick out wide should’ve been easily dealt with by Vincent Kompany’s back line, but the inability to clear the ball saw it drop at Rodri’s feet and, unmarked, he easily found the net.

It killed the game as a contest and sent City to the top of the English top-flight ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.

It's THREE for Manchester City! Rodri on the scoresheet ?? pic.twitter.com/KzeYytKJOR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 11, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and fuboTV