Video: Rodri all alone and able to tuck home Man City’s third at Burnley

Burnley FC Manchester City
As the first game of the new Premier League season was heading towards the business end at Turf Moor, Burnley’s inability to deal with set pieces was shown up again as Rodri fired home a third for Man City.

A free-kick out wide should’ve been easily dealt with by Vincent Kompany’s back line, but the inability to clear the ball saw it drop at Rodri’s feet and, unmarked, he easily found the net.

It killed the game as a contest and sent City to the top of the English top-flight ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.

Pictures from Sky Sports and fuboTV

