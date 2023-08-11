West Ham stalwart wants to leave and is likely fed up with David Moyes

Although West Ham are finally moving in the right direction with regard to transfers and should have at least two deals completed shortly, there are still unhappy players at the club that appear to want out.

It really isn’t the best start to the season for the east Londoners, with David Moyes and David Sullivan not getting their act together in terms of incoming signings until the week before the 2023/24 season kicks off.

If they end up losing their first game against Bournemouth on Saturday, it will put the pressure on David Moyes’ shoulders straight away, and the next few weeks aren’t any easier for the Hammers.

Their second game is a massive London derby against Chelsea, and then they have Brighton, Man City and Liverpool in three of their next four matches.

That’s a heck of a start for any team, not only one that is trying to integrate new signings.

With three weeks left of the transfer window, there’s plenty of time for exits too, and Lucas Paqueta, subject of an enquiry from Man City, could be fed up with life at the London Stadium according to one West Ham legend.

“I think there is an awful lot more to come from the player. I just think we’ve only seen a little bit of how good he is,” Frank McAvennie said to West Ham Zone.

“It depends though, because he might be fed up with the way Moyes is playing, the way the team is playing.

“In terms of his body language, he walked off a couple of times last season disgusted with the way they were playing, you could tell.

“If that’s the case then yeah, move on, but I hope we get another year out of him at least, because he’s a good player, and is also good for the other players coming.”

Though losing Paqueta would be a blow for Moyes and West Ham, his sale would give the Scot more money to strengthen elsewhere, and it could be that which saves them from another poor league season.