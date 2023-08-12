11th hour drama in potential Man United transfer sees deal collapse

To this point, things have gone very well for Manchester United in the summer transfer market.

Erik ten Hag has pinpointed the players that he wants for the Red Devils, and the club have gone out and concluded their business efficiently.

Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund have all been secured already with an expectation of more to come.

There is the small matter of outgoing transfers too, with deals supposedly in the pipeline for Fred, Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and, potentially, Scott McTominay.

For ten Hag, the sooner he knows exactly which players will still be with him next season the better. Surely the last thing that the Dutchman wants is to bed down his team and squad more generally, only to find that it still changes significantly over the course of the next few weeks, before the transfer window closes.

One player that the club have been looking to move on is Donny van de Beek, and it was believed that La Liga outfit, Real Sociedad, were getting close to unveiling the player.

More Stories / Latest News Shearer blasts Liverpool over Caicedo embarrassment Opinion: It couldn’t have gone much worse for Harry Kane on his Bayern debut Video: Harry Kane goes to complain to ref on Bayern debut before realising he can’t speak German

However, on Saturday, Mundo Deportivo (h/t Manchester Evening News), noted that the deal had completely collapsed.

There is no longer any interest from the club, who are now, apparently, looking to pursue a deal with Dynamo Moscow for Arsen Zakharyan.