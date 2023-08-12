The Leeds United team that will take on Birmingham City today does not include Luis Sinisterra.

However, the source makes the case that Sinisterra’s absence might be due to an injury rather than a transfer.

Leeds fans feared another player might not want to play for the club after Wilfried Gnonto’s news and this is a relief for the supporters.

“According to Last Word on Football’s sources, a second major Leeds United player is not travelling to St. Andrews to take on Birmingham City,” they wrote.

“After the club announced Willy Gnonto’s refusal to play, Luis Sinisterra is reportedly also staying in West Yorkshire for the clash.

“Last Word on Football’s sources have been clear; the Colombian winger is not travelling to the Midlands to take on Birmingham. Our source revealed the news shortly after his Italian teammates’ refusal to travel was revealed by the club, with one potential motive being that he is also pushing for a move away from Elland Road.

“However, there are alternative motives at play. Sinisterra has a chequered injury history with several examples of issues keeping him out of the side for weeks at a time.

“There is a chance that an injury issue is flaring up again, and this isn’t an issue of refusal, but rather not being able to travel due to fitness issues. In the event that he isn’t travelling due to injury concerns, this could change with a late fitness test.”