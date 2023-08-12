Moises Caicedo has become the transfer saga of the summer window.

The young Brighton and Hove Albion starlet is one of the most in-demand midfielders with several clubs keen to prise him away from the AMEX Stadium.

Chelsea have been long-time admirers of the Ecuadorian but despite months of back-and-forth negotiations, Liverpool, after making a British-record £110 million offer on Thursday night, appeared shock frontrunners to steal the South American from under their rivals’ noses.

After rejecting the chance to play for Jurgen Klopp and insisting his preference is to join Chelsea, Caicedo is thought to have turned down the opportunity Liverpool presented and is instead waiting on Chelsea and Brighton to agree a fee.

However, according to Melissa Reddy, the Blues have yet to match Liverpool’s record offer, leaving Caicedo, and Brighton, in limbo. A source is believed to have told the Sky Sports journalist that there is more talk about what the Blues may do rather than what they have done.

Until Chelsea make a formal British record offer that Brighton accept for Moises Caicedo, not much has significantly changed. As one source put it "more tweets about what they'll do than what they actually have." CFC have known what Liverpool's bid & structure is since Thursday. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 12, 2023

Other reports suggest Chelsea are ‘pushing’ to get the deal across the line and remain hopeful they can sign the highly-rated 21-year-old in time for their Premier League opener against none other than Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.