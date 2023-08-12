Chelsea initiate discussions to sign 21-year-old attacker, personal terms agreed

Chelsea are hoping to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace before the summer transfer window closes.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Chelsea have held talks with Crystal Palace regarding a move for Lewis Hall and they have initiated discussions for Olise as well.

Galetti claims that Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with a 21-year-old French winger and it is up to the two clubs to agree on a deal.

Olise has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League over the past year and he scored twice and picked up 11 assists across all competitions last season.

Olise is capable of playing on both flanks and he is versatile enough to operate as a central attacking midfielder as well.

Chelsea could certainly use more cutting edge in the final third and the 21-year-old would be a superb long-term acquisition.

The 21-year-old Crystal Palace winger will be hoping for regular game time next season and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can provide him with first-team assurances.

The Blues already have players like Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke at their disposal. It will be interesting to see how Mauricio Pochettino accommodates these players in his starting eleven.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out for several months with an injury and Chelsea will have to bring in more depth in the attack. Olise seems like a perfect fit for them.