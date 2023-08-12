Chelsea star says his goodbyes before shock Real Madrid switch

With one day to go before the start of their 2023/24 Premier League season, Chelsea have had to accept that they’re going to lose one of their major players to Real Madrid.

Liverpool are the opponents for the Blues’ opener and though the atmosphere will be electric because of the Moises Caicedo shenanigans, Mauricio Pochettino has more pressing concerns.

That’s because his goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, has already said his Stamford Bridge goodbyes and will soon fly to the Spanish capital to complete a surprise season-long loan move to Los Blancos.

The move has come about because of Thibaut Courtois’ unfortunate ACL injury, which is likely to keep him out for most, if not all of the upcoming campaign.

Kepa to Real Madrid, here we go! Loan deal verbally agreed between Real and Chelsea, no obligation/permanent move for Spanish GK ??? #RealMadrid Kepa immediately said yes to Real after talks with Bayern over the last 3/4 days. He already said goodbye, ready to travel. pic.twitter.com/i6y7mk8nma — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

Robert Sanchez, a summer goalkeeping capture from Brighton and Hove Albion, will almost certainly step into the position vacated by Kepa, and it remains to be seen whether the Blues go back into the market to buy an understudy or promote from within.

It’s upheaval right on the eve of the season that the Argentinian doesn’t need and could well play right into Liverpool’s hands in what’s sure to be an explosive encounter.

With so many outgoings already this summer, the current window has provided just as much drama as the previous two under Todd Boehly’s ownership did.

This type of scattergun approach to transfers has to settle down from January onwards because it simply isn’t sustainable.