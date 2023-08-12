Chelsea to offer Moises Caicedo huge eight-year contract

If anyone was in any doubt as to how much Chelsea wanted to sign Moises Caicedo, news that they’re going to offer him a monumental eight-year contract gives some idea.

Liverpool were the first club to have a British record bid accepted for the Brighton and Hove Albion star, but news that the player had refused to speak to the Merseysiders has really lit the blue touch paper ahead of Sunday’s Premier League opener between the two teams.

It’s the youngster’s prerogative of course, though it’s likely meant that Todd Boehly has had to spend more than he would’ve liked on bringing Caicedo to the Bridge.

Various reports indicate that the final fee for the player could be somewhere in the region of £115m.

Reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed too that the 21-year-old has been offered a deal until 2031, and an option for a further year.

It’s incredible wheeler dealing again from Boehly, particular coming on the back of a fire sale at the club, the likes of which have rarely, if ever, been seen before.

Mauricio Pochettino is certainly being backed to the hilt by the Chelsea owner, and the pressure will be on the Argentinian immediately to deliver.

It isn’t clear at this stage if the deal will be done quickly enough for Caicedo to make his debut on Sunday, but Chelsea may be well advised to delay that in any event.

