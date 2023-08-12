Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names the next position Newcastle will try to address and says Chelsea star was a player Eddie Howe wanted

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are looking to build on the incredible season they had last time around and Eddie Howe is currently looking to add the final pieces to his squad upon the club’s return to the Champions League. 

The Newcastle boss has already added Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes Tino Livramento and Yankuba Minteh to his squad but Howe wants another key position strengthened before the transfer window closes.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano states that Newcastle are trying to sign another centre-back and that Howe has a list of many players on it. There is no name in particular that the Magpies are heavily pushing for but they hope to have someone in soon.

Eddie Howe wants another centre-back at Newcastle
More Stories / Latest News
West Ham make enquiry for 24-year-old attacker with 23 goals last season
28-year-old Chelsea ace heading towards summer exit, Euro giants set to sign him
Fulham submit offer to 27-year-old attacker with 194 PL appearances

When speaking about Newcastle’s centre-back targets, Romano says that Chelsea’s Axel Disasi was a player Howe was looking at before he moved from Monaco to Stamford Bridge, but they couldn’t get it done as he was too expensive.

The transfer journalist wrote: “For Newcastle, a centre-back is the next position they will try to add to. There is no clarity yet over a final name, but they have a list with many players on it. The club were looking at Axel Disasi for some time but he was too expensive and joined Chelsea.”

More Stories Axel Disasi Eddie Howe Fabrizio Romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.