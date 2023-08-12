Newcastle United are looking to build on the incredible season they had last time around and Eddie Howe is currently looking to add the final pieces to his squad upon the club’s return to the Champions League.

The Newcastle boss has already added Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes Tino Livramento and Yankuba Minteh to his squad but Howe wants another key position strengthened before the transfer window closes.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano states that Newcastle are trying to sign another centre-back and that Howe has a list of many players on it. There is no name in particular that the Magpies are heavily pushing for but they hope to have someone in soon.

When speaking about Newcastle’s centre-back targets, Romano says that Chelsea’s Axel Disasi was a player Howe was looking at before he moved from Monaco to Stamford Bridge, but they couldn’t get it done as he was too expensive.

The transfer journalist wrote: “For Newcastle, a centre-back is the next position they will try to add to. There is no clarity yet over a final name, but they have a list with many players on it. The club were looking at Axel Disasi for some time but he was too expensive and joined Chelsea.”