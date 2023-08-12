Exclusive: Man United have reason for waiting to let Harry Maguire leave for West Ham

West Ham have agreed a fee with Man United over the sale of Harry Maguire but the Manchester club have a good reason for waiting to let the defender leave Old Trafford.

In his press conference on Friday, West Ham boss David Moyes confirmed that the two clubs have reached an agreement but according to Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers have not agreed personal terms with the England international yet – although that is expected to not be a problem.

The transfer journalist says that Man United are waiting to bring in a replacement for Maguire before letting him go and that Erik ten Hag has two in mind.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano states that Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Benjamin Pavard are the two players Ten Hag wants to replace Maguire and that the Englishman won’t leave until one of the two centre-backs is signed.

The transfer journalist wrote: “From what I am being told, Harry Maguire has yet to agree personal terms with West Ham but that will not be a problem. West Ham have already reached an agreement with Man United, which was confirmed by David Moyes at his press conference on Friday, so the London club feel like this deal will get done.

“However, it is my understanding that United want to wait and see who will be the replacement for their former captain before letting him leave Old Trafford this summer. Man United had scouts watching Jean-Clair Todibo on Friday night and they are also keeping an eye on the situation of Pavard at Bayern Munich – as the player wants to leave.”