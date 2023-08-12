Exclusive: Nothing between Arsenal and Nicolo Barella as Gunners star set to stay

Despite recent reports, there is nothing going on between Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella and Arsenal as Thomas Partey is set to stay at the Gunners for another season.

It was reported this week that Arsenal are interested in Barella and are ready to offer both Folarin Balogun and Takehiro Tomiyasu as part of a deal for the Italian midfielder.

However, Fabrizio Romano says that he is not aware of anything between Arsenal and Barella as Partey is expected to stay at the Gunners unless a big bid comes in.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano states a €45m/€50m bid can change the situation regarding Partey at Arsenal and that Inter want to keep Barella for the upcoming season.

Romano wrote: “I’m not aware of anything regarding Arsenal moving for Nicolo Barella, honestly, there is nothing. Thomas Partey is now expected to stay with the Gunners and only a €45/50m bid can change the situation but no one has submitted an offer with that type of money attached. There has been interest from Saudi in Partey but never for that money. Inter want to keep Barella this season and I don’t see him leaving at this stage.”