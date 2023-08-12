Exclusive: Thomas Tuchel made the difference in bringing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Harry Kane is officially a Bayern Munich player after completing a €120m move from Tottenham and Fabrizio Romano says that manager Thomas Tuchel played a crucial role in bringing the Englishman to Germany. 

This is a huge move for the striker as the 30-year-old has spent his whole career at Tottenham and will now seek to add trophies to his story at Bayern. Fabrizio Romano says Spurs did all they could to keep Kane in north London but it ultimately was not enough.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano said: “It’s been a crazy week for everyone involved in the Harry Kane saga as Tottenham really wanted to try and keep the player until the very end. Daniel Levy tried his best but it was almost impossible. Harry had made up his mind and decided to join Bayern ahead of the new campaign. Levy got the money package he wanted but now sees his star player for many years walk out the door. The deal is done, everything is agreed between the parties and Kane has undergone his medical ahead of an official announcement.”

Harry Kane has left Tottenham
The transfer expert says Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel played a crucial role in bringing Kane to Munich as he told the bosses at the club that the 30-year-old was his main target from day one.

Romano wrote: “I’m told Thomas Tuchel made the difference in the deal as he started pushing for Kane since his first day at Bayern Munich. The English striker was his first and only top target. That was crucial, both internally but also as a message to Kane.”

