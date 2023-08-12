Spanish international winger Adama Traore has been linked with a move to a number of clubs this summer.

Clubs from Italy and Spain were reportedly keen on signing the player but a report via Fichajes claims that the player is set to continue in the Premier League next season.

Apparently, Fulham have submitted an offer to the 27-year-old winger and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with him soon.

The Spaniard is currently a free agent after his contract expired with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He has shown his quality in English football with Wolves and Aston Villa. He is certainly good enough to be a key player for Fulham next season.

The London outfit needed to add more pace and flair to their attack and Traore would add some much-needed cutting edge in the final third.

Fulham had Manor Solomon at their disposal last season but the player has now joined Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent move. Marco Silva needed to bring in reinforcements in the wide areas and Traore certainly fits the profile.

He is well-settled in the Premier League with 194 appearances so far and he should be able to make an immediate impact at Craven Cottage.

His speed and explosiveness will add a new dimension to the Fulham attack and help them push for a place in the top half.