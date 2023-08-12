Fulham submit offer to 27-year-old attacker with 194 PL appearances

Fulham FC
Posted by

Spanish international winger Adama Traore has been linked with a move to a number of clubs this summer.

Clubs from Italy and Spain were reportedly keen on signing the player but a report via Fichajes claims that the player is set to continue in the Premier League next season.

Apparently, Fulham have submitted an offer to the 27-year-old winger and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with him soon.

The Spaniard is currently a free agent after his contract expired with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He has shown his quality in English football with Wolves and Aston Villa. He is certainly good enough to be a key player for Fulham next season.

The London outfit needed to add more pace and flair to their attack and Traore would add some much-needed cutting edge in the final third.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers shoots after being tackled by Jordan Zemura of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth at Molineux on February 18, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
West Ham star agrees personal terms with Premier League rivals, asking price set
Chelsea make decision on £20 million transfer after medical tests
Exclusive: Man United have reason for waiting to let Harry Maguire leave for West Ham

Fulham had Manor Solomon at their disposal last season but the player has now joined Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent move. Marco Silva needed to bring in reinforcements in the wide areas and Traore certainly fits the profile.

He is well-settled in the Premier League with 194 appearances so far and he should be able to make an immediate impact at Craven Cottage.

His speed and explosiveness will add a new dimension to the Fulham attack and help them push for a place in the top half.

More Stories Adama Traore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.