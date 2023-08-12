Gary Lineker apologises to Premier League club as he names Harry Kane replacement at Tottenham

He once wore the Tottenham shirt himself and knows where the goal is, so Gary Lineker is fairly well qualified to understand the type of player that could successfully replace Harry Kane.

On Saturday night, the former Spurs talisman made his debut for Bayern Munich, bringing to an end one of the transfer sagas of the summer.

As tough to take as Kane’s decision may be for Tottenham’s staff and supporters, it does mean that the north Londoners can move on and not have to consistently be fielding questions about the England striker.

Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy will quickly have to work out who should replace Kane, however, and with three weeks left of the current window, there’s plenty of time to bring someone in.

Lineker, never backwards in coming forwards with an opinion, has tweeted that Brighton and Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson should be the replacement.

Evan Ferguson scores in Fergie time. He’s a born goalscorer. If I was in charge of recruitment at @SpursOfficial I’d take a punt on him as Kane’s replacement. Apologies to @OfficialBHAFC fans. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 12, 2023

In so doing, he also apologised to the Seagulls, though that’s unlikely to spare him from a tongue lashing from Brighton fans who’ve already seen Alexis Mac Allister depart, and Moises Caicedo on the verge of moving to Chelsea for a British record fee.

Ferguson would be a reasonable enough ‘like-for-like’ swap, and indeed, isn’t the worst shout in the world from Lineker, but there’ll surely be plenty of other names for Tottenham to consider in the coming days.