Leeds name their price for Wilfried Gnonto as Everton wait in the wings

Daniel Farke has endured a tough few days at Leeds and his mood won’t have been helped by Birmingham City’s 90th-minute winner on Saturday.

The German saw his side claw a point back after going 2-0 down at home in the first match of the season against Cardiff City, and it appeared that they were about to earn their second point in a week until Birmingham’s Lukas Jutkiewicz slammed home the spot kick.

One player that refused to travel to St. Andrew’s was exciting Leeds teenager, Wilfried Gnonto.

It’s believed that the youngster is determined to move on from the club and, ideally, wants a move back to the Premier League.

Everton are known to be interested but not perhaps at any price.

That price is now known as, according to 90Min, if Leeds are going to let Gnonto leave, and an earlier club statement prior to him effectively going on strike said they wouldn’t, they will want at least £30m for his services.

The outlet also suggest that both Napoli and Juventus are also looking at the vibrant Italian ace, but both have been put off by the all whites’ asking price.

With three weeks left of the transfer window to go and Leeds unlikely to want an unhappy player disrupting their dressing room, there’s plenty of time to get a deal done that suits all parties.