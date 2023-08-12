With just a week of the Championship season gone, things are already going from bad to worse for Daniel Farke and his Leeds side.

Though they managed to claw back a point from their opening day game against Cardiff City, the standard of their performance could’ve been better.

Then, ahead of this Saturday’s match at Birmingham City, Max Aarons decided to move to Bournemouth instead of reuniting with Farke at Elland Road, and Willie Gnonto refused to travel for the fixture, apparently because the club have gone on record to say that they are not going to sell him this summer.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Solanke levels it up for Bournemouth against West Ham Nemanja Matic set to join Stade Rennes after Roma agree £2.6 million fee New £35m deal set to benefit Newcastle and Saudi owners

Chelsea had also come in for Tyler Adams and his release clause had been met, but then the west Londoners backed out of the deal.

It’s now been revealed, by the Daily Mail, that the reason for not following through with the transfer was that Adams has a hamstring injury that, although his camp claim will have cleared up enough for him to resume playing after the September international break, rumours suggest could be much longer.

Either way, Adams being sold or not in the team because of injury doesn’t help Farke in any way, shape or form.

The German will need things to settle down sooner rather than later if he wants his squad to be able to build up a head of steam.