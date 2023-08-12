Nemanja Matic set to join Stade Rennes after Roma agree £2.6 million fee

Nemanja Matic is set to leave AS Roma and join Stade Rennes in a deal worth £2.6 million.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the experienced Serbian midfielder will leave Serie A after requesting to ‘try a new experience’.

And granting the former Chelsea and Manchester United star’s wish, Matic, 35, will now team up with Rennes manager Bruno Genesio and experience Ligue 1 for the first time in his career.

Rennes are set to sign Nemanja Matić from AS Roma, here we go! The player asked to leave the club and try a new experience. AS Roma will receive €3m fee after signing him for free.

After finishing fourth in Ligue 1 last season, Rennes will spend the 2023-24 campaign in the Europa League and fans will feel Matic’s impending arrival will offer the side a huge boost in their search for what would be their first major European trophy.

As for Roma, although Jose Mourinho probably won’t be thrilled to be losing one of Europe’s most experienced players, the Italian club will be thankful they have managed to secure a fee for the 35-year-old, who would have been a free agent this time next year.

During his first, and last, season in Rome, Matic scored two goals and provided another three assists in 50 matches in all competitions.