Things continue on an upward curve for Newcastle United, both on and off the pitch.

Eddie Howe’s side begin their 2023/24 campaign against Aston Villa on Sunday evening, and the Magpies will almost certainly want to get off on the right foot in front of a capacity St. James’ Park crowd.

Away from squad matters, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) have done a shirt sponsorship deal with SELA, and have become commercially attractive to sponsors and investors.

Although a lot of the business deals appear to be convoluted, until anyone says otherwise they are completely above board.

According to Football Insider, a £35m deal with brand new company, Riyadh Air, is also in the offing.

Though it will be a couple of years before the airline will be handling flights, and they will be administrated by PIF themselves – Newcastle’s chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, is also the airline’s chairman – the deal appears to have the approval from the powers that be in the Premier League.

It also offers another significant revenue stream for the club as they seek to cement their position in the Premier League as well as going deep into the Champions League in 2023/24.

Given the nature of Financial Fair Play rules, getting in money from any new source is to be applauded, and £35m is significant enough to be able to potentially bring in another new signing if required.