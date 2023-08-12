Newcastle join the race to sign £50 million-rated defender wanted by top four rivals

Newcastle United are keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 24-year-old is the target for Tottenham Hotspur as well and Newcastle are hoping to beat them to his signature.

Apparently, the German club will sanction his departure for a fee of around £50 million and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to spend that kind of money on the player.

The Burkina Faso international has established himself as one of the most promising defenders in the Bundesliga and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Newcastle had one of the best defensive units in the league last season but they could certainly use improvements. Tapsoba would be the ideal long-term partner for Sven Botman at the heart of Newcastle’s defence.

The Magpies managed to secure Champions League qualification and they will be an attractive destination for players. In addition to that, Spurs will not be able to compete with them financially either.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and they should be able to fund the £50 million move if they are truly interested in the player.

Tapsoba has shown his quality in Germany and he will look to make his mark in England now. The 24-year-old certainly has the physicality, athleticism, technical ability, and defensive quality to succeed in the Premier League in the upcoming season.

The £50 million he might seem step right now, but the player has the ability to justify the investment.