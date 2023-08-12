(Video) Late Taiwo Awoniyi goal against Arsenal sets up grandstand Emirates finish

Arsenal FC Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Despite being in cruise control for the majority of Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League game against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal find themselves facing a nervy finish.

Eddie Nketiah opened the game’s scoring in the first half before Bukayo Saka unleashed a wonder strike and doubled the Londoners’ advantage just five minutes later.

More Stories / Latest News
Declan Rice’s first-half by numbers: Midfielder superb vs. Nottingham Forest
Major confusion in Moises Caicedo saga; Chelsea yet to make British record bid but hopeful midfielder could sign before game against Liverpool
The real reason why Luis Sinisterra missed Birmingham game

However, even though Steve Cooper’s Reds have been second-best all afternoon, a late strike from Taiwo Awoniyi, who teamed up well with former Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga, has set up a grandstand finish.

Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports.

More Stories Taiwo Awoniyi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.