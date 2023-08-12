(Video) Late Taiwo Awoniyi goal against Arsenal sets up grandstand Emirates finish

Despite being in cruise control for the majority of Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League game against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal find themselves facing a nervy finish.

Eddie Nketiah opened the game’s scoring in the first half before Bukayo Saka unleashed a wonder strike and doubled the Londoners’ advantage just five minutes later.

However, even though Steve Cooper’s Reds have been second-best all afternoon, a late strike from Taiwo Awoniyi, who teamed up well with former Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga, has set up a grandstand finish.

Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports.