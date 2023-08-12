Man City blow after Pep Guardiola confirms star man ‘out for awhile’ with hamstring injury

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set for a prolonged period on the sidelines following injury against Burnley on Friday night.

The Belgium international started in Manchester City’s Premier League opener against Burnley on Friday but was forced off through injury after just 23 minutes.

The midfielder appeared to injure his hamstring; the same injury that saw his Champions League final against Inter Milan cut short at the end of last season.

And speaking about his star man’s latest setback after Friday night’s game, Guardiola said: “He was injured again unfortunately. It is the same place and position as the Champions League [final] and he will be out for a while.”

The Cityzens’ next three fixtures are set to be against Sevilla (Super Cup) on 16 August, home against Newcastle United (EPL on 19 August and away against Sheffield United (EPL) on 27 August.