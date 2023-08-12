Man City blow after Pep Guardiola confirms star man ‘out for awhile’ with hamstring injury

Manchester City
Posted by

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set for a prolonged period on the sidelines following injury against Burnley on Friday night.

The Belgium international started in Manchester City’s Premier League opener against Burnley on Friday but was forced off through injury after just 23 minutes.

The midfielder appeared to injure his hamstring; the same injury that saw his Champions League final against Inter Milan cut short at the end of last season.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham hero set to move to Premier League club for an embarrassing fee
Hakim Ziyech’s £360,000 Rolls-Royce involved in ‘horror Amsterdam crash’
(Video) Late Taiwo Awoniyi goal against Arsenal sets up grandstand Emirates finish

And speaking about his star man’s latest setback after Friday night’s game, Guardiola said: “He was injured again unfortunately. It is the same place and position as the Champions League [final] and he will be out for a while.”

The Cityzens’ next three fixtures are set to be against Sevilla (Super Cup) on 16 August, home against Newcastle United (EPL on 19 August and away against Sheffield United (EPL) on 27 August.

More Stories Kevin De Bruyne Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.