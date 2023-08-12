Tottenham make captain and vice-captain decision following Harry Kane exit

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly appointed Son Heung-min as the side’s new captain following Harry Kane’s transfer to Bayern Munich.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims the South Korea international will succeed Kane as the Lilywhites’ new skipper.

Cristian Romero and new summer signing James Maddison are also expected to be announced as the team’s two vice-captains.

Having lost Kane to Bayern Munich on Friday night in a deal worth a whopping £100 million (Sky Sports), Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been scrambling to replace the England international, who was first named the Londoners’ captain all the way back in 2015.

And now Son is set to take the armband and is expected to lead the team in their first Premier League game of the new 2023-24 season against Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

During his eight years with the club, Son, who has two years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 225 goals in 372 games in all competitions.

