Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has finally completed his transfer to Bayern Munich.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the player has signed his contract with the German club and he has completed his medical with them as well.

The German outfit is expected to make an official announcement soon.

The 30-year-old striker is expected to be in the squad against RB Leipzig later today and it remains to be seen whether he makes his league debut.

Kane is one of the best players in the world and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for the German club.

The 30-year-old has not been able to win a single trophy at club level and he will look to compete for major trophies in the Bundesliga now.

Bayern Munich have missed a world-class goalscorer since the departure of Robert Lewandowski and Kane should be able to fill that void.

The England international is more than just a goalscorer and his playmaking abilities will add a different dimension to the Bayern Munich attack.

The 30-year-old striker scored 32 goals across all competitions last season and Bayern Munich will hope that he can help them win the Champions League in the upcoming season.

Harry #Kane, it’s finally done! ?? All signed; medical completed ??

?? Official announcement this morning! ??Understand that Kane will be in the squad against @RBLeipzig today. @HKane is a new player of @FCBayern! @SkySportDE ??????? pic.twitter.com/K22G9iVGHz — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 12, 2023

The German outfit were quite underwhelming in Europe last year and they will look to make amends. Despite winning the league title they had a mediocre league campaign as well.

Someone like Kane could transform Bayern Munich in the upcoming season and it remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running in the Bundesliga.