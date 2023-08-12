Video: Cristiano Ronaldo double wins Arab Club Champions Cup final but he’s stretchered off in tears

Saturday was quite the day for Cristiano Ronaldo as he earned the 35th trophy of his monumental career but was stretchered off before the end of the Arab Club Champions Cup final against Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr side had gone behind early in the second-half but three minutes after they’d had a man sent off, the Portuguese levelled the scores.

21st goal in the FINAL for Cristiano Ronaldo. CLUTCHNALDO DOES IT AGAIN ?pic.twitter.com/626jXPyL7J — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) August 12, 2023

With no further goals in normal time, 30 minutes extra time was played, and who else but Ronaldo would end up scoring the winner.

??| GOAL: RONALDO GIVES AL NASSR THE LEAD IN THE FINAL!!! Al Nassr 2-1 Al Hilal pic.twitter.com/FDqDWwImqt — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 12, 2023

Unfortunately, before the final whistle, Ronaldo had to be stretchered off the field, it’s believed with a back injury that could keep him out for some time.

Ronaldo stretchered off in an ambulance with a back injury for carrying Al Nassr to their first ever Arab Champions League Cup ??pic.twitter.com/v0pHpLREU2 — LLF (@laligafrauds) August 12, 2023

