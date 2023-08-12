Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Poundland World Cup’ celebration was embarrassing

Al Hilal
Posted by

It can’t just be a coincidence that the Arab Club Champions trophy is shaped just like the actual World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show against Al-Hilal, scoring twice to see Al Nassr come from behind to take the title.

The Portuguese was then stretchered off with an injury and it isn’t clear how long he could be out for.

When he collected the trophy, however, it was just a little bit too embarrassing. It wasn’t the World Cup, but a title from a league that is the 68th best in the world according to TeamForm was celebrated as such.

Pictures from Saudi TV

