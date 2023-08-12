Video: Debutant Diaby strikes back for Villa to silence Newcastle fans

No sooner had Sandro Tonali scored on his debut for Newcastle than Moussa Diaby levelled things up for Aston Villa on his first start for his new team.

The Magpies had been on top in the early stages and it was no surprise when Tonali volleyed home.

However, Eddie Howe’s side were undone just a few minutes later when Diaby was left unmarked as a cross came in and his finish was just as accomplished as Tonali’s.

Two goals in the opening 11 minutes certainly livened things up at St. James’ Park in what was quickly turning into a fabulous game of football.

