Video: Harry Kane goes to complain to ref on Bayern debut before realising he can’t speak German

It wasn’t the best debut that Harry Kane could’ve had for Bayern Munich as the Bavarians deservedly lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the German Supercup thanks to a Dani Olmo hat-trick.

The former Spurs talisman was hardly involved during his half hour cameo, though he did attempt to get in the referee’s face when the official awarded Leipzig a penalty.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Jude Bellingham scores a beauty on Real Madrid debut at Athletic Club Gary Lineker apologises to Premier League club as he names Harry Kane replacement at Tottenham Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Poundland World Cup’ celebration was embarrassing

He quickly backed away to let his team-mates do the arguing for him, perhaps remembering that he can’t speak a word of German.