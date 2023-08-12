Saturday evening’s fixture between Newcastle United and Aston Villa had turned into a rout once Callum Wilson slotted home the Magpies fourth in front of the Gallowgate End.

It’s was an afternoon to forget for Unai Emery’s side in the end, with Newcastle absolutely rampant in the second half.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds name their price for Wilfried Gnonto as Everton wait in the wings Video: Sublime finish from Isak takes Newcastle clear against Aston Villa Video: Cristiano Ronaldo double wins Arab Club Champions Cup final but he’s stretchered off in tears

Already 3-1 up and cruising, substitute and debutant, Harvey Barnes, broke down Villa’s right-hand side and delivered an inch perfect cross which Wilson just had to slot past Emi Martinez.

IT'S FOUR! ? Harvey Barnes puts it on a plate for Callum Wilson and what a start to the season it is for Newcastle! ? pic.twitter.com/9jDaweOLMg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 12, 2023

? GOAL | Newcastle 4-1 Aston Villa | Callum Wilsonpic.twitter.com/fhGyUUHInv — VAR Tático (@vartatico) August 12, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports