Video: Harvey Barnes puts chance on a plate for Callum Wilson to score Newcastle’s fourth goal

Aston Villa FC Newcastle United FC
Saturday evening’s fixture between Newcastle United and Aston Villa had turned into a rout once Callum Wilson slotted home the Magpies fourth in front of the Gallowgate End.

It’s was an afternoon to forget for Unai Emery’s side in the end, with Newcastle absolutely rampant in the second half.

Already 3-1 up and cruising, substitute and debutant, Harvey Barnes, broke down Villa’s right-hand side and delivered an inch perfect cross which Wilson just had to slot past Emi Martinez.

