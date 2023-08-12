Video: Isak puts Newcastle back in front after VAR check

A brilliant game at St. James’ Park saw three early goals between Newcastle and Aston Villa, the Magpies second coming via Alexander Isak after a long VAR check.

Sandro Tonali had given the hosts the lead within six minutes of his debut for Eddie Howe’s side, before Moussa Diaby volleyed home for Villa to silence the home crowd.

Unai Emery is unlikely to be happy that his side fell behind again so soon, a simple free kick not dealt with leaving Isak with the easiest of chances.

