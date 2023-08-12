Video: Jude Bellingham scores a beauty on Real Madrid debut at Athletic Club

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side were already leading at Athletic Club thanks to a Rodrygo Goes goal, before Jude Bellingham crowned his debut with a beauty.

It allowed Los Blancos to gain full control of a match they had the upper hand in for the most part, and the England international wasted no time in celebrating in front of the home support.

More Stories / Latest News
Gary Lineker apologises to Premier League club as he names Harry Kane replacement at Tottenham
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Poundland World Cup’ celebration was embarrassing
Chelsea to offer Moises Caicedo huge eight-year contract

Despite just being out of his teens Bellingham’s confidence is self-evident, and he’s sure to become a huge asset for Real over the course of the season – particularly if he weighs in with goals too.

Pictures from Viaplay

More Stories Carlo Ancelotti Jude Bellingham Rodrygo Goes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.