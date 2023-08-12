Video: Jude Bellingham scores a beauty on Real Madrid debut at Athletic Club

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side were already leading at Athletic Club thanks to a Rodrygo Goes goal, before Jude Bellingham crowned his debut with a beauty.
It allowed Los Blancos to gain full control of a match they had the upper hand in for the most part, and the England international wasted no time in celebrating in front of the home support.
Despite just being out of his teens Bellingham’s confidence is self-evident, and he’s sure to become a huge asset for Real over the course of the season – particularly if he weighs in with goals too.
Jude Bellingham has ARRIVED at Real Madrid! ?
The debutant gets his goal and celebrates in style ? pic.twitter.com/1zuDcATb9j
