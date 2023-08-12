(Video) Kai Havertz left stunned by Bukayo Saka’s screamer vs. Forest

Kai Havertz could not believe the goal Bukayo Saka scored against Nottingham Forest during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, hosting Steve Cooper’s Reds, are looking to get their 2023-24 campaign off to a winning start.

And two first-half strikes from Eddie Nketiah and Saka have undoubtedly made last season’s runners-up huge favourites to take all three points from their opening fixture.

Even though Nketiah, who is filling in for the injured Gabriel Jesus, scored an excellent goal, Saka’s outside-of-the-box wonder strike was easily the moment of the game’s first 45 minutes.

And teammate Havertz was left stunned by the England international’s beautiful long-range effort.

Check out the German’s reaction below.