Video: Newcastle go nap as Harvey Barnes bags fifth vs Villa

Newcastle’s opening Premier League fixture of the 2023/24 season couldn’t really have gone any better, the Magpies earning a stunning 5-1 win at home to Aston Villa.

The writing appeared to be on the wall as early as the sixth minute when debutant, Sandro Tonali, put the hosts ahead, but St. James’ Park was soon silenced by another debutant, Moussa Diaby, equalising for the visitors.

Before 20 minutes had been played, Alexander Isak had made it 2-1 to Newcastle and it was the Swede who further extended the lead after the break.

Harvey Barnes came off the bench to make his debut, and his cameo included an assist to Callum Wilson for the Magpies fourth before sliding home the fifth himself to complete the scoring.

? GOAL | Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa | Harvey Barnespic.twitter.com/qnm0UlS7G4 — VAR Tático (@vartatico) August 12, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and fuboTV