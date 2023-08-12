Video: Newcastle go nap as Harvey Barnes bags fifth vs Villa

Aston Villa FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle’s opening Premier League fixture of the 2023/24 season couldn’t really have gone any better, the Magpies earning a stunning 5-1 win at home to Aston Villa.

The writing appeared to be on the wall as early as the sixth minute when debutant, Sandro Tonali, put the hosts ahead, but St. James’ Park was soon silenced by another debutant, Moussa Diaby, equalising for the visitors.

Before 20 minutes had been played, Alexander Isak had made it 2-1 to Newcastle and it was the Swede who further extended the lead after the break.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harvey Barnes puts chance on a plate for Callum Wilson to score Newcastle’s fourth goal
Leeds name their price for Wilfried Gnonto as Everton wait in the wings
Video: Sublime finish from Isak takes Newcastle clear against Aston Villa

Harvey Barnes came off the bench to make his debut, and his cameo included an assist to Callum Wilson for the Magpies fourth before sliding home the fifth himself to complete the scoring.

Pictures from beIN Sports and fuboTV

More Stories Alexander Isak Callum Wilson Harvey Barnes Sandro Tonali

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.