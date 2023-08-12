Video: Sandro Tonali sends Newcastle fans wild with debut strike after just six minutes

St. James’ Park was already bouncing well before kick-off for Newcastle’s fixture against Aston Villa, and the roof came off with less than six minutes on the clock as debutant, Sandro Tonali, volleyed home.

The Magpies had started the game like a steam train and were taking the game to Unai Emery’s side at every possible opportunity.

Tonali’s finish was sublime but Anthony Gordon should never have got the chance to cross the ball in, and Tonali should certainly have been tracked.

As the ball hit the net, the stadium noise rose another few decibels.

SANDRO TONALI ON HIS DEBUT!!! DREAM START ? pic.twitter.com/bWtq4jVBNG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 12, 2023

SANDRO TONALI WASTES NO TIME OPENING THE SCORING FOR NEWCASTLE! ?: @NBC and @peacock pic.twitter.com/hVeie6yMhN — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 12, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer