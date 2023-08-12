Video: Sandro Tonali sends Newcastle fans wild with debut strike after just six minutes

Aston Villa FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

St. James’ Park was already bouncing well before kick-off for Newcastle’s fixture against Aston Villa, and the roof came off with less than six minutes on the clock as debutant, Sandro Tonali, volleyed home.

The Magpies had started the game like a steam train and were taking the game to Unai Emery’s side at every possible opportunity.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle boosted as Guardiola admits Man City mistake
Video: Simon Thomas drops huge West Ham clanger on Soccer Saturday
Video: Solanke levels it up for Bournemouth against West Ham

Tonali’s finish was sublime but Anthony Gordon should never have got the chance to cross the ball in, and Tonali should certainly have been tracked.

As the ball hit the net, the stadium noise rose another few decibels.

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer

More Stories Anthony Gordon Emi Martinez Sandro Tonali

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.