Video: Simon Thomas drops huge West Ham clanger on Soccer Saturday

Just like when David Moyes followed Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United, Simon Thomas was on a hiding to nothing taking over the Soccer Saturday gig from broadcasting legend, Jeff Stelling.
On the first Saturday of the season, Thomas dropped a huge clanger and brought into sharp focus the brilliant job that the effervescent Stelling did before giving up the role at the end of last season.
West Ham had just drawn 1-1 at Bournemouth and the graphic on Sky Sports News stated exactly that, however, Thomas continued to talk about a 1-0 West Ham win thanks to Jarrod Bowen’s strike.
Simon Thomas just dropped a massive OG
— ?Ashleymadblue ???? (@ralpha060461) August 12, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports News