Video: Simon Thomas drops huge West Ham clanger on Soccer Saturday

AFC Bournemouth West Ham FC
Posted by

Just like when David Moyes followed Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United, Simon Thomas was on a hiding to nothing taking over the Soccer Saturday gig from broadcasting legend, Jeff Stelling.

On the first Saturday of the season, Thomas dropped a huge clanger and brought into sharp focus the brilliant job that the effervescent Stelling did before giving up the role at the end of last season.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Solanke levels it up for Bournemouth against West Ham
Nemanja Matic set to join Stade Rennes after Roma agree £2.6 million fee
New £35m deal set to benefit Newcastle and Saudi owners

West Ham had just drawn 1-1 at Bournemouth and the graphic on Sky Sports News stated exactly that, however, Thomas continued to talk about a 1-0 West Ham win thanks to Jarrod Bowen’s strike.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

More Stories Jarrod Bowen Jeff Stelling Simon Thomas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.