Video: Sublime finish from Isak takes Newcastle clear against Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Aston Villa had been under pressure for much of the second half against Newcastle, and a mistake from Ezra Konsa allowed Alexander Isak to produce a sublime finish for the Magpies’ third goal in Saturday evening’s fixture.

There didn’t appear to be too much danger when a through ball was played towards the Swede, given that Konsa had control of the situation.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo double wins Arab Club Champions Cup final but he’s stretchered off in tears
Video: Tyrone Mings stretchered off at Newcastle after horror injury
Video: Isak puts Newcastle back in front after VAR check

Unfortunately for the Villa defender, a momentary lapse of concentration handed Isak the initiative, and his resulting chipped finish was pure class.

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports

More Stories Alexander Isak Emi Martinez Ezri Konsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.