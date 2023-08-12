Video: Sublime finish from Isak takes Newcastle clear against Aston Villa

Aston Villa had been under pressure for much of the second half against Newcastle, and a mistake from Ezra Konsa allowed Alexander Isak to produce a sublime finish for the Magpies’ third goal in Saturday evening’s fixture.

There didn’t appear to be too much danger when a through ball was played towards the Swede, given that Konsa had control of the situation.

Unfortunately for the Villa defender, a momentary lapse of concentration handed Isak the initiative, and his resulting chipped finish was pure class.

Calm as you like from Alexander Isak! ? He pounces on Ezri Konsa's mistake and stretches Newcastle's lead! ? pic.twitter.com/Y15qv0O1QG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 12, 2023

? GOAL | Newcastle 3-1 Aston Villa | Isakpic.twitter.com/TxIQM2VN5a — VAR Tático (@vartatico) August 12, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports