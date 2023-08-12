Video: Sublime finish from Isak takes Newcastle clear against Aston Villa

Aston Villa had been under pressure for much of the second half against Newcastle, and a mistake from Ezra Konsa allowed Alexander Isak to produce a sublime finish for the Magpies’ third goal in Saturday evening’s fixture.
There didn’t appear to be too much danger when a through ball was played towards the Swede, given that Konsa had control of the situation.
Unfortunately for the Villa defender, a momentary lapse of concentration handed Isak the initiative, and his resulting chipped finish was pure class.
Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports