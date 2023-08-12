West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester City are keen on signing him and the South American midfielder has already agreed personal terms with the English champions.

The 25-year-old is expected to sign a six-year contract with Manchester City once the two clubs agree on a fee.

Apparently, the Champions have presented an offer of around €85 million for the Brazilian midfielder but West Ham are holding out for a fee of around €110 million.

The Hammers have recently sanctioned the departure of Declan Rice for a British transfer record fee and it seems that they are seeking a figure close to that for Paqueta as well.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for West Ham since joining the club and he is certainly good enough to play for a top club. The opportunity to play for Manchester City will be hard to turn down for the player.

City have a proven record of winning major trophies and Paqueta will want to compete at the highest level with them. In addition to that, working with a world-class manager like Pep Guardiola could help him improve further.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City decide to return with an improved offer for the player and the two clubs can finalise the transfer soon.