Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Italian international midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Inter Milan over the years and he played a key role in their run to the Champions League finals last season.

A report from Football Transfers claims that the player has indicated that he could be open to a move to the Premier League club and Arsenal are weighing up a potential approach.

The Gunners could use a quality central midfielder like Barella and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with the Italian outfit.

The report further states that Barella’s arrival would signal the end of Thomas Partey at the London club.

Arsenal have already signed Declan Rice for a British transfer record fee earlier this summer, but they need to pair him with a quality central midfielder who knows how to control the tempo of the game and add a bit of craft and technical ability to the side as well.

Barella certainly has the attributes to succeed in English football and he could prove to be a key player for the Gunners next season.

Arsenal will be hoping to challenge for the league title and they need top-class players in order to match up to the likes of Manchester City.

Someone like Barella could transform them in the middle of the park alongside Rice. However, the midfielder is likely to cost in excess of €70 million this summer.