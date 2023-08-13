Aston Villa do not want to see Jack Harrison sign for Everton.

The Villains, who are long-time admirers of the Leeds United winger, are reportedly attempting to hijack the Toffees’ deal to sign the 26-year-old Championship attacker.

Relegated to England’s second tier with the Whites on the final day of last season, Harrison, along with many other Leeds United players, is thought to have some sort of clause in his deal that, if activated, would see him make an almost-instant return to the Premier League.

And being the first team to take advantage of Harrison’s contractual situation, Sean Dyche’s Toffees, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, are on the verge of signing the English attacker after he underwent a medical on Sunday afternoon.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that not only have Unai Emery’s Villa attempted to change the player’s mind at the very last hour, but the winger has accepted the Midlands side’s offer and is likely to now snub Everton.

Understand Jack Harrison has decided to join Aston Villa after direct call with Unai Emery ?? Despite medical tests at Everton, he’ll now prepare travel for medical at Villa — been his first choice. Villa already agreed loan deal with Leeds by activating relegation clause. pic.twitter.com/G0eEInHxct — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2023

During his five years at Elland Road, Harrison, who has five years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 66 goals in 206 games in all competitions.