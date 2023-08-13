(Video) Bryan Mbeumo nets penalty to drag Brentford level vs. Spurs

Despite falling behind after just 10 minutes, Brentford have drawn level against Tottenham Hotspur during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Community Stadium.

Latching onto a whipped-in free kick from James Maddison, Spurs defender Cristian Romero headed the Lilywhites into a first-half lead.

However, fighting back in true Brentford fashion, Thomas Frank’s Bees, undeterred by their opponent’s early goal, have struck back thanks to a well-converted spot-kick from striker Bryan Mbeumo after Mathias Jensen was fouled inside the box by Son Heung-min.

