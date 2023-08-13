Exclusive: Chelsea want Caicedo at Stamford Bridge for Liverpool match on Sunday

Chelsea look like they have taken back control of the Moises Caicedo saga from Liverpool and they hope to have the deal done by the time the two clubs face off on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool had a £110m bid accepted by Brighton for the midfielder on Friday and it looked like the Ecuador star would be moving up North to Anfield. However, Chelsea have taken back control of the deal and will soon submit a final bid worth more than the £110m offered by the Merseyside club.

Caicedo will sign a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge and the Blues hope to have the 21-year-old at the stadium on Sunday for their clash with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Caicedo saga.

Romano said: “At the time of writing, I can tell you that Chelsea are still in contact with Brighton for a move for Moises Caicedo. Emails are being sent and things are being checked as their final bid will be more than £110m offered by Liverpool. They have been working through the night as they hope to have the player before the club kicks off their Premier League campaign against Liverpool on Sunday as they want Caicedo at Stamford Bridge.

“Caicedo is set to sign an eight-year deal with Chelsea after agreeing personal terms with the club at the end of May. I never comment on salaries so I can’t tell as I am not sure what it is but the deal is getting closer to completion.”