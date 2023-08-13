Exclusive: Four names on Erik ten Hag’s centre-back wishlist at Man United

Erik ten Hag is looking to add another centre-back to his Man United squad should Harry Maguire leave and it is believed that the Dutch coach has a list of four made up.

Maguire is in talks with West Ham over a move and the favourite to replace him at Old Trafford is Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard. The Premier League club have had a first bid rejected by Bayern but Fabrizio Romano thinks that the Red Devils could still get the Frenchman for less than the reported €35m.

If that fails, Man United have backups ready to go, with one name currently at another Premier League club.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has named the four players that Man United have on their centre-back wishlist.

The transfer journalist wrote: “I’m told that Man United could get Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich for less than the reported €35m. This is the feeling at the Manchester club as everybody is waiting for the clubs to discuss a fee.

“At the moment, the deal is not at that stage yet. Pavard would be a replacement for Harry Maguire but we are still waiting for Maguire to agree personal terms with West Ham.

“As for other targets wanted by Man United, I can tell you that Jean-Clair Todibo remains on the list; and then other than the two just mentioned, Tapsoba and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.”