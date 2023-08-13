Exclusive: Neymar transfer at advanced stages but superstar needs to give the green light

Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer and the Ligue 1 champions want to move on from Neymar. That could be close to happening as the superstar’s transfer to Al Hilal is at the advanced stages.

There are not many clubs that can afford a move for Neymar this summer and therefore, a move to Saudi Arabia was always a possibility. Al Hilal have offered the 31-year-old a huge deal and it is believed that the Brazilian is tempted by a switch to the Middle East.

Negotiations are currently ongoing as the deal needs the green light from Neymar before it can proceed further.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano states that things are looking good for Al Hilal and that conversations over a transfer a very positive.

The transfer journalist wrote: “The player is believed to be tempted by the move and negotiations are still ongoing. I am told official documents have been exchanged between Al Hilal and Neymar’s camp, which is a good sign for the deal, as when you reach this part of a transfer it indicates that the deal is at a very advanced stage.

“The deal needs the final green light from Neymar but they are doing their best to get it done. The conversation is very positive as the player wants to get out of PSG and that is a feeling the French club shares.”