Jack Harrison undergoing Everton medical ahead of summer move

Everton FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Jack Harrison is undergoing a medical with Everton.

The Leeds United winger is set to join Everton on a season-long loan, which the Toffees hope will become a permanent move at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims Harrison, 26, along with Arnau Danjuma, has been one of Sean Dyche’s top summer targets.

And now set to bag his man, Dyche will undoubtedly be looking forward to working with Leeds United’s number 11; a player who has extensive top-flight experience and knows what is required in order to help keep a team in the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
Everton closing in on attacker with 16 goal contributions last season
Dan Ashworth hints 29-year-old could Newcastle late on in the window
David Moyes lays down challenge for 30-year-old West Ham ace

What this means for Wilfried Gnonto, who has also been heavily linked with Everton, remains unknown. However, with the Italian one of the Premier League’s most impressive young breakthrough stars last season, fans will probably be expecting to see a club poach him before next month’s deadline.

As for Harrison, Everton will know they’re on the verge of getting a technically gifted winger and a player who is capable of scoring and creating goals.

Creativity in front of goal is definitely something the Merseyside club lacked last time out, which was proven by the fact their top goalscorer was Dwight McNeil with just seven goals.

More Stories Jack Harrison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.