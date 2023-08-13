Jack Harrison undergoing Everton medical ahead of summer move

Jack Harrison is undergoing a medical with Everton.

The Leeds United winger is set to join Everton on a season-long loan, which the Toffees hope will become a permanent move at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims Harrison, 26, along with Arnau Danjuma, has been one of Sean Dyche’s top summer targets.

? Jack Harrison undergoing medical with Everton after they activated clause in Leeds contract for season-long loan, which PL club would then like to turn permanent. Personal terms also in place as #EFC work to close deal. W/ @PhilHay_ @TheAthleticFC #LUFC https://t.co/aFBxRbS7Gh — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 13, 2023

And now set to bag his man, Dyche will undoubtedly be looking forward to working with Leeds United’s number 11; a player who has extensive top-flight experience and knows what is required in order to help keep a team in the Premier League.

What this means for Wilfried Gnonto, who has also been heavily linked with Everton, remains unknown. However, with the Italian one of the Premier League’s most impressive young breakthrough stars last season, fans will probably be expecting to see a club poach him before next month’s deadline.

As for Harrison, Everton will know they’re on the verge of getting a technically gifted winger and a player who is capable of scoring and creating goals.

Creativity in front of goal is definitely something the Merseyside club lacked last time out, which was proven by the fact their top goalscorer was Dwight McNeil with just seven goals.