Leeds eyeing up a move for 20-year-old Everton attacker

Leeds United are hoping to sign the Everton striker Tom Cannon this summer.

As per reports, Preston North End are hoping to sign the 20-year-old striker but other clubs could swoop in for the Irish centre-forward and sign him before the window closes.

Leeds have been named as a potential destination and the Whites could be prepared to pay around £8 million for him.

Leeds will have to add quality and depth to their attacking unit and Cannon would be a superb long-term investment.

Although the 20-year-old might not be a key player for Leeds immediately, he has the potential to develop into an important first-team player for them.

Cannon needs to play regularly at a high level and he will not get that opportunity at Everton. A move away from Goodison Park would be ideal for him.

Leeds are one of the biggest clubs in England and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities regularly and continue his development.