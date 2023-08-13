Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton and they continue to pursue the midfielder despite strong interest from Chelsea.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool have a personal agreement in place with the 19-year-old defensive midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Southampton now.

Apparently, Liverpool have offered up to £48 million for the Belgian midfielder. But Chelsea have offered a package of around £55 million. It is evident that the Blues are currently in the lead to sign the player.

Chelsea need to bring in midfield reinforcements after the departure of N’Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovačić. The 19-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition and he would add some much-needed defensive cover in front of the Chelsea defensive unit.

Similarly, Liverpool sanctioned the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho earlier this summer, and they will have to bring in a quality, defensive midfielder.

Despite Southampton’s relegation last season, the 19-year-old impressed with his showing in the top flight and it is no surprise that Chelsea and Liverpool are hoping to sign him.

Lavia is still quite young and is likely to improve with coaching and experience. Working under managers like Mauricio Pochettino or Jurgen Klopp could help him improve further and fulfil his world-class potential.

The two clubs are reportedly competing for the signature of Moises Caicedo as well. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs ends up signing both midfielders this summer.