Manchester United have agreement in principle with 27-year-old defender, offer submitted

Manchester United are hoping to sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils have already submitted an offer to sign the versatile French international but the offer has been turned down.

The defender is very keen on joining Manchester United this summer and he already has a verbal agreement in principle with the Premier League club.

Manchester United are hoping to improve their defensive options before the summer transfer window closes and the 27-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Pavard is versatile enough to operate as the central defender as well as a full-back. He has proven his quality at the highest level with club and country. The 27-year-old was a part of the French national team that won the World Cup in 2018.

Manchester United are expected to part ways with players like Harry Maguire this summer and they will need to bring in alternatives.

??ManUtd is pushing for Benjamin #Pavard and has submitted a first official offer to Bayern – confirmed. ?? The offer was rejected

?? But Pavard still very open to join #MUFC as there’s a verbal agreement in principle. @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/4KycIwvjEf — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 13, 2023

Pavard could prove to be an upgrade on the England international and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can agree on a fee with his club now.

Bayern Munich will not want to let the player leave for a knockdown price and Manchester United will have to agree to the demands in order for the move to go through.

The fact that the 27-year-old defender is keen on a move to Manchester United will certainly come as a major boost for the Red Devils, who will now look to iron out an agreement with his club.